TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy resigns

December 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman Janardhan Reddy tendered his resignation on Monday. The resignation, submitted to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, was subsequently approved and forwarded to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari for necessary follow-up action.

During his tenure since taking office in 2021, TSPSC has faced scrutiny for various issues, notably the Group-1 prelims paper leak in 2022. Subsequently, the Telangana High Court nullified the second attempt due to violations of guidelines, following a petition filed by some students.

Mr. Janardhan Reddy is said to have met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy before submitting his resignation.