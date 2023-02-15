  • Nizam Ul Mulk 1724-1748
  • Nasir Jung 1748-1751
  • Muzaffar Jung
  • Salabat Jung
  • Nizam Ali Khan 1762-1802
  • Sikander Ali Khan 1802-1829
  • Nasir Ud Dowla 1829-1857
  • Afzal ud Dowla 1857-1869
  • Mabub Ali Khan 1869-1911
  • Osman Ali KHan 1911-1948 (d 1967)
  • Mukarram Jah 1967-2023
  • Azmet Jah 2023-