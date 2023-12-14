Telangana Ministers take charge of their portfolios

Several Ministers in the newly formed Telangana Cabinet took charge of their portfolios at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday morning. On the occasion, a few of them signed on the first files after assuming the charge.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu took charge as Minister of Finance & Planning, and Energy
Duddilla Sridhar Babu assumed charge as IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister
D. Anasuya Seethakka took charge as Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare Minister
Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy assumed charge as Revenue and Housing, Information & Public Relations Minister
He signed the first file allotting 10 acres of land in Raigiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, for a sports complex.
