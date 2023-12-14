GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Ministers take charge of their portfolios

On the occasion, a few of them signed the first files in the official capacities

December 14, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several Ministers in the newly formed Telangana Cabinet took charge of their portfolios at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday morning. On the occasion, a few of them signed on the first files after assuming the charge.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu took charge as Minister of Finance & Planning, and Energy

Duddilla Sridhar Babu assumed charge as IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister

D. Anasuya Seethakka took charge as Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare Minister

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy assumed charge as Revenue and Housing, Information & Public Relations Minister

He signed the first file allotting 10 acres of land in Raigiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, for a sports complex.

C. Damodar Rajanarasimha took charge as Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science & Technology Minister

