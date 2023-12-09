Full list of Telangana cabinet and council of ministers

The portfolios of Ministers in the newly formed Telangana cabinet was released on Saturday. Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy got Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), General Administration, Law & Order and all other unallocated portfolios.
Following is the full list of portfolios of all the cabinet ministers.
Anumula Revanth Reddy: Chief Minister
Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), General Administration, Law & Order, all other unallocated portfolios
Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu: Deputy Chief Minister
Finance & Planning, Energy
N Uttam Kumar Reddy: Irrigation & CAD, Food & Civil Supplies
C. Damodar Rajanarasimha: Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy: Roads & Buildings, Cinematography
Duddilla Sridhar Babu: Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Legislative Affairs
Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy: Revenue and Housing, Information & Public Relations
Ponnam Prabhakar: Transport, BC Welfare
Konda Surekha: Environment & Forests, Endowment
D. Anasuya Seethakka: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare
Tummala Nageswara Rao: Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, and Handlooms & Textiles
Jupally Krishna Rao: Prohibition & Excise, Tourism & Culture, and Archaeology
COMMents
SHARE