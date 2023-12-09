HamberMenu
Full list of Telangana cabinet and council of ministers

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy gets Law & Order, MA&UD, General Administration and all other unallocated portfolios

December 09, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Cabinet Ministers

Telangana Cabinet Ministers | Photo Credit: The Hindu Graphic

The portfolios of Ministers in the newly formed Telangana cabinet was released on Saturday. Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy got Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), General Administration, Law & Order and all other unallocated portfolios.

Following is the full list of portfolios of all the cabinet ministers.

Anumula Revanth Reddy: Chief Minister

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), General Administration, Law & Order, all other unallocated portfolios

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu: Deputy Chief Minister

Finance & Planning, Energy

N Uttam Kumar Reddy: Irrigation & CAD, Food & Civil Supplies

C. Damodar Rajanarasimha: Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Science and Technology

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy: Roads & Buildings, Cinematography

Duddilla Sridhar Babu: Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Legislative Affairs

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy: Revenue and Housing, Information & Public Relations

Ponnam Prabhakar: Transport, BC Welfare

Konda Surekha: Environment & Forests, Endowment

D. Anasuya Seethakka: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women & Child Welfare

Tummala Nageswara Rao: Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, and Handlooms & Textiles

Jupally Krishna Rao: Prohibition & Excise, Tourism & Culture, and Archaeology

