Naxal turned politician Seethakka set to don new role as tribal welfare minister in Telangana

December 07, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MULUGU

The political journey of 52-year-old former naxalite turned politician Danasari Anasuya, well-known as Seethakka, took a remarkable turn after she scored a hat-trick from Mulugu Assembly seat as a Congress candidate and got inducted into the new Telangana cabinet on Thursday.

She has been rewarded with the key portfolio of Tribal Welfare, the avowed objective for which she had forayed into the electoral politics after quitting the then Janashakti naxal outfit in 1996.

Her tryst with politics began when she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2004 and contested from the ST-reserved Mulugu seat the same year but unsuccessfully. She had won from Mulugu seat in 2009.

Ms. Anasuya has again contested from the same seat in 2014 but lost the election. She later joined the Congress party in 2017 and rose in the party ranks to become one of the main Adivasi leaders of the Congress party.

She emerged victorious from Mulugu seat in 2018 and 2023 on Congress ticket. She earned wide praise for distributing essentials to Adivasis, including the migrant tribals, in the remote tribal habitations in her constituency during the turbulent times of Coronavirus lockdown three years ago.

Driven by a passion to serve and empower the Adivasis and other marginalized people, she had pursued her studies with fortitude and completed L.L.B and Ph.D. from Osmania University.

Known as a firebrand Adivasi leader for amplifying the voices of tribals and other underprivileged sections during her earlier stint as Opposition party MLA, Ms Anasuya is all set to play a proactive role in espousing the cause of tribal people as a minister in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana.