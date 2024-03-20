March 20, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Jharkhand Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan assumed office as the Governor of Telangana at the Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on Wednesday. Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana, Alok Aradhe, administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Governor in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari presided over the ceremony. She read out the ‘Warrant of Appointment’ issued by the President of India appointing Mr. Radhakrishnan to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana. Mr. Radhakrishnan, the current Governor of Jharkhand, was appointed to discharge the additional duties of Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry until regular arrangements are made. This appointment follows the resignation of Tamilisai Soundararajan, who previously held these positions.

Several members of Telangana cabinet, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, and others attended the swearing-in ceremony. DGP Ravi Gupta, Hyderabad City Police commissioner K. Srinivas Reddy, and other officials were present.”