Telangana Governor Tamilisai resigns to contest LS polls

March 18, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation and sent the letter to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

A press communique from Raj Bhavan said: “The Governor has forwarded her resignation letter to the President and it is under process.” A top source confirmed the same to The Hindu. Simultaneously, the BJP top brass in Hyderabad too confirmed that she has quit but was awaiting a word from Rashtrapati Bhavan for acceptance of the letter.

According to her schedule posted on social media platform X (Formerly Twitter), the Governor was to see-off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.00 a.m., who was in Telangana for Lok Sabha poll campaigning. She was also scheduled to attend another event in the afternoon. Sources, however, said Dr. Tamilisai gave a send off to the Prime Minister, who was scheduled to address an election rally in Jagtial, at the Raj Bhavan itself and did not go to the Begumpet Airport.

Sixty-two year old Dr. Tamilisai became the second Governor of new State of Telangana and the first woman Governor of Telangana. She took charge on September 8, 2019 and had a few months ago held a programme to mark completion of four years in office.

Later in the day, in a message released from her office, Dr. Tamilisai said: “As I am stepping down as Governor of Telangana, I find myself overwhelmed with a myriad of emotions. It has been an incredible journey serving this beautiful State, one that has been filled with joy, challenges, and above all, the warmth and affection of all my brothers and sisters of Telangana.”

She recalled how from the moment she assumed office, she was embraced by the spirit of Telangana. “Your unwavering support, kindness, and hospitality have touched my heart in ways I cannot fully express. Each interaction, each moment shared with you, has left an indelible mark on my soul,” she said.

Further, Dr. Tamilisai said: “Together, we have witnessed the growth and progress of Telangana, celebrated its festivals like Bonalu, Bathukamma etc.. Through it all, you have treated me as your own Akka and lent unwavering support and sense of camaraderie which have been a constant source of inspiration to me.”

Though my time in office may be coming to an end, please know that my love for Telangana and its people will endure forever. I leave with a heart full of memories, gratitude, and profound respect for the incredible journey we have shared, she added.