Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan given additional responsibilities of Telangana, Puducherry

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned as the Governor of Telangana on March 18

March 19, 2024 11:11 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
C.P. Radhakrishnan

C.P. Radhakrishnan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

President of India, Droupadi Murmu on March 19 appointed Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as Telangana’s Governor and Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor.

Ms. Murmu on March 18 accepted the resignation of Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan who resigned from her posts. She is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Tamil Nadu.

“I resigned of my own volition as my desire is to serve the public directly. I want to involve myself in intense public service,” she had said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan thanked Ms. Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him additional responsibility.

“I am humbled and blessed to be given the additional responsibility to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry,” Mr. Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

“I thank from the bottom of my heart to our beloved most respected Honourable President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for giving me this great additional responsibility to serve our motherland,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan would discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties as the Governor of Jharkhand.

“The President appointed C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made. The above appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on March 19.

