Sri Chaitanya students top CBSE Class X results

Sri Chaitanya School demonstrated its excellence by securing the top positions in the CBSE Class X results, with a student scoring the highest nationwide mark of 496. Two students achieved the second highest mark of 495, and numerous others followed closely. Eight students scored above 494, 19 above 493, 61 above 490, 532 above 480, and 1,259 students surpassed 470.

92% of Sri Chaitanya School branches achieved a 100% pass rate, contributing to an overall pass percentage of 99.5%. The average score for students was 403 out of 500, with 791 students earning perfect scores in various subjects. Specifically, three students scored 99% or above, 61 scored 98% or above, 872 scored 95% or above, and 2,662 scored 90% or above, based on the total marks of five subjects, excluding any additional subjects.

Seema, director of Sri Chaitanya Schools, said that the institution topped the charts in most States and nationwide, not only in terms of top marks but also in perfect scores across individual subjects.