Spike in cyber crime cases increased overall crime rate by 9% in Telangana in 2023: DGP

December 29, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The total crime cases in Telangana increased by 8.97% in the year 2023. Zero FIR, mode of lodging FIR in any police station, has increased by 18.12 % this year. Cyber crime cases increased from 13,895 in 2022 to 16,339. The details were presented by Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta while addressing the annual press meet-2023 held in Hyderabad on Friday.

The DGP attributed the increase in overall crime cases in the State to the increase in cyber crimes (17.59%). While 2293 rape cases were registered in 2022, 2284 of the cases were recorded in 2023. A significant decrease culpable homicide cases, by 23.32%, was observed this year; 223 in 2022 and 171 in 2023.

There is an overall 1% decrease in road accidents this year. Among them, grievous accidents reduced by 60%; the cases dropped from 2410 in 2022 to 969 in 2023.

The DGP said that the State police achieved an overall conviction rate of 41% this year. There were 232 life imprisonment cases as against 168 in 2022.