Jio data-only ₹175 plan: offers, OTT subscriptions and data speed  

Reliance Jio’s data-only pack that comes in at the price of ₹175 comes with 10GB of high-speed data over a 28-day validity period 

Updated - August 07, 2024 03:21 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Reliance Jio offers a range of data and voice calling packs to its customers, amongst these the ₹175 plan stands out as the most affordable option with free OTT benefits.  

The data-only plan is for budget-conscious users who prioritise data usage for streaming, browsing, and other online activities without the hassle of having to deal with a daily data-cap.

Unlike traditional plans, the ₹175 does not offer unlimited voice calling or SMS benefits and is focused on data usage only.

Additionally, the pack also offers extensive OTT benefits with subscribers getting access to 12 other OTT apps via the JioTV Mobile App.

The pack comes with access to a 28-day JioCinema Premium subscription, allowing users to enjoy a wide range of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. The inclusion of JioCinema Premium and other OTT apps makes this it the ideal choice for users who want to watch content from a wide variety of libraries on their devices.

