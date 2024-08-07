Bangladesh crisis LIVE Updates: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed interim govt chief; Hasina looks at UAE, Saudi for asylum

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned and fled the country following weeks of violent protests.

The decision was made in a meeting President Shahabuddin had with chiefs of the three services and a 13-member delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Bangabhaban (presidential palace), President’s Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin said late Tuesday night.

Twenty-four hours after the ousted Bangladesh PM fled Dhaka and landed at Delhi’s Hindon base, it is still unclear where her final destination will be, as sources confirmed that the United Kingdom is “unlikely” to accept her request for asylum. Meanwhile, it is understood that Ms. Hasina, who had to leave Bangladesh at very short notice is discussing options with other countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, apart from those where her immediate family resides: U.S., U.K, Finland and India.

According to officials, Ms. Hasina, who is travelling with her sister Sheikh Rehana Siddiq, is at a “safe house” pending a final decision.

Addressing both the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday on the situation in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India is in touch with the authorities in Dhaka. The Minister said the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh is in touch with the Indian citizens there.

