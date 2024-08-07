GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Bangladesh crisis LIVE Updates: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed interim govt chief; Hasina looks at UAE, Saudi for asylum

The other members of the Bangladesh interim government will be finalised after consultations with various political parties, said President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s press secretary

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:40 am IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People shake hands with army personnel as they celebrate the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024.

People shake hands with army personnel as they celebrate the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned and fled the country following weeks of violent protests.

Also read | Sheikh Hasina looks at UAE, Saudi for asylum

The decision was made in a meeting President Shahabuddin had with chiefs of the three services and a 13-member delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Bangabhaban (presidential palace), President’s Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin said late Tuesday night.

Twenty-four hours after the ousted Bangladesh PM fled Dhaka and landed at Delhi’s Hindon base, it is still unclear where her final destination will be, as sources confirmed that the United Kingdom is “unlikely” to accept her request for asylum. Meanwhile, it is understood that Ms. Hasina, who had to leave Bangladesh at very short notice is discussing options with other countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, apart from those where her immediate family resides: U.S., U.K, Finland and India.

Also read | How Sheikh Hasina’s best advisers in Bangladesh deserted her during the student agitation

According to officials, Ms. Hasina, who is travelling with her sister Sheikh Rehana Siddiq, is at a “safe house” pending a final decision.

Addressing both the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday on the situation in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India is in touch with the authorities in Dhaka. The Minister said the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh is in touch with the Indian citizens there.

Also read | Situation in Bangladesh still evolving, India in touch with authorities: Jaishankar in Parliament

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • August 07, 2024 08:40
    Bangladesh ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia freed after arch-rival toppled

    Bangladesh’s uncompromising former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been released from years of house arrest after her bitter enemy Sheikh Hasina was ousted as premier and fled as protesters stormed her palace.

    The ferocious rivalry between the two women — born in blood and cemented in prison — has defined politics in the Muslim-majority nation for decades.

    Ms. Zia, 78, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for graft in 2018 under Ms. Hasina’s rule.

    Click here to read more...
  • August 07, 2024 08:36
    Ready to head a interim government: Muhammad Yunus

    Earlier on August 6, Bangladesh Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus said that he is ready to head a caretaker government, a day after the military took control as mass protests forced longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina to flee.

    Microfinance pioneer Mr. Yunus, 84, is credited with lifting millions out of poverty — earning the enmity of ousted Ms. Hasina and the wide respect of millions of Bangladeshis.

    “If action is needed in Bangladesh, for my country and for the courage of my people, then I will take it,” he told AFP in a statement, also calling for “free elections”, after student leaders called for him to lead an interim government.

    Click here to read more...
  • August 07, 2024 08:24
    Bangladesh president appoints Nobel laureate Yunus as interim govt chief, dissolves parliament

    Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned and fled the country following weeks of violent protests.

    The decision was made in a meeting President Shahabuddin had with chiefs of the three services and a 13-member delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Bangabhaban (presidential palace), President’s Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin said late Tuesday night.

  • August 07, 2024 08:23
    Sheikh Hasina looks at UAE, Saudi for asylum

    Twenty-four hours after ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and landed at Delhi’s Hindon base, it is still unclear where her final destination will be, as sources confirmed that the United Kingdom is “unlikely” to accept her request for asylum. Meanwhile, it is understood that Ms. Hasina, who had to leave Bangladesh at very short notice is discussing options with other countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, apart from those where her immediate family resides: U.S., U.K, Finland and India.

    According to officials, Ms. Hasina, who is travelling with her sister Sheikh Rehana Siddiq, is at a “safe house” pending a final decision.

    Click here to read full story...

Related Topics

Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh / riots / Live news / World

