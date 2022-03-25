Science leaders’ conclave at IICT from today

A ‘Science Leaders’ Conclave’ jointly organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology and Vignana Bharathi will be held on March 26 and 27 at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

The two-day event will be part of celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and first of its kind in the country.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy, Vignana Bharathi national organising secretary Jayant Sahasrabudhe, NITI Aayog member V.K. Saraswat, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Director General Shekhar C Mande, Secretary of Department and Science and Technology S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale, Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman G. Satheesh Reddy and Director General of Indian Council for Agricultural Research T. Mohapatra will take part in the event.

Roadmap

The conclave is to bring together directors of close to 200 government research institutes across India to create a roadmap for the next 25 years in science and technology. ‘Vision India 2047’ will have thematic sessions in an effort to bring out a roadmap for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The discussions will focus on five themes: Climate Change, One Health, Energy Security, S&T for meeting Sustainable Development Goals, and Applications of Artificial Intelligence for Water, Agriculture and Environment Management.

National Botanical Research Institute director S.K. Barik will be the convenor of the conclave, while National Geophysical Research Institute director V.M. Tiwari, who is also the in-charge director of IICT, will be the organiser. The co-organisers are Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology director Vinay K. Nandicoori and Research Centre Imarat director U. Raja Babu, said a press release.