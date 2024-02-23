Priyanka Gandhi to be present at the roll out of two more guarantees in Telangana on February 27

February 23, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - MEDARAM:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has once again reiterated that two more guarantees, part of six guarantees, by his government would be launched on February 27 in the presence of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

The launching ceremony of these two guarantees - LPG cylinder refills priced at Rs 500 each and a provision for up to 200 units of free electricity for all white ration card holders - will be attended by Ms. Priyanka Gandhi as a guest.

The CM along with his cabinet colleagues Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Konda Surekha, and Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) visited the Medaram tribal shrine here on Friday. As per local Koya tribal tradition, he offered ‘Banagaram’ (jaggery) equivalent to his weight.

Addressing the media after the visit, he announced the formation of a ministerial committee tasked with assessing developmental initiatives in Medaram and surrounding areas. Additionally, he promised to oversee the development of the Mulugu district after the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Recalling the launch of ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign from Medaram shrine before the State Assembly elections-2023 to seek divine blessings, Mr. Revanth Reddy emphasised the establishment of ‘Praja Palana’ (People’s rule) in the State. He reiterated his government’s commitment to fulfill all electoral promises, including the six guarantees. Criticising the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he alleged unprecedented harm inflicted upon the State.

Addressing concerns about Medigadda and other barrages as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), he stated they would go ahead with the next step only after getting the opinion from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) regarding the stability of the KLIP and explore possibilities for the Tummudihetti project in consultation with the Maharashtra State government over the land required for the project. Mr. Revanth Reddy also alleged there is a clandestine agreement between BRS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in view of the Lok Sabha elections. He also criticised the Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy for not declaring the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara as a national festival.