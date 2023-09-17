HamberMenu
Sonia Gandhi delivered Telangana and will deliver the six guarantees too: Rahul

KCR broke all records of corruption and BJP and MIM together cannot stop BRS fall

September 17, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Rahul Gandhi with attendees of the Congress’ public rally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi with attendees of the Congress’ public rally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Congress promised separate statehood to Telangana and delivered it; so have no doubts about Congress implementing all six guarantees with a similar commitment, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, foreseeing the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government “going away in the next 100 days” despite the collective effort of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM).

Announcing the six guarantees of the Congress to Telangana at a massive public meeting in Tukkuguda here, Mr.Gandhi said Congress was not fighting just the BRS in Telangana but a combined team of BRS, MIM and the BJP. “They are all working together and that is why there are no raids on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao by the CBI, ED or IT department despite the BRS government knocking off ₹1 lakh crore in the Kaleshwaram project,” he claimed. “These agencies are after all Opposition leaders but not KCR.”

Claiming that KCR “broke all the records of corruption”, he said BRS looted money from the Kaleshwaram project and lands given to Dalits through the Dharani portal. The TSPSC paper leak and two lakh vacancies being unfilled are also part of that loot. “We want to give you your money back,” he said.

Speaking about his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, he said she does what she wants and fulfils promises come what may, though she may not speak authoritatively. “She fulfilled her promise of a separate Telangana and now she will fulfil your dreams,” she said.

Nalgonda MP N.Uttam Kumar Reddy translated the speeches of Ms.Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi into Telugu. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and other leaders made brief speeches, seeking people’s help to strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and bring back Congress rule in Telangana.

