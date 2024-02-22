Telangana govt decides to implement Rs. 500 a cylinder and 200 units free power tentatively from Feb 27 or 29 

February 22, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Government has decided to start implementation of two more guarantees, Rs. 500 an LPG cylinder and free power up to 200 units to families with white ration cards tentatively from February 27 or February 29.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for the implementation of the two guarantees after a review meeting on Thursday with the Cabinet sub-committee on the six guarantees given by the Congress in the run up to the State Assembly elections-2023. The development comes within a day after the Chief Minister assured at Kodangal public meeting on Wednesday that the two more guarantees would be implemented in a week.

Eligible beneficiaries applied under Praja Palana to be covered

He wanted the officials to ensure that eligible beneficiaries who submitted their applications during the Praja Palana were covered under the two schemes. The Congress Government had put in place two guarantees – free bus travel for women and enhancement of coverage under Aarogyasri from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh within two days of taking over the reins in the State.

The Chief Minister discussed the modalities for implementation of the two more guarantees with the Cabinet panel comprising Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu on Thursday. Accordingly, officials concerned were directed to implement Rs. 500 an LPG cylinder for all the eligible beneficiaries who applied during Praja Palana.

LPG cylinders at Rs. 500

Mr. Revanth Reddy enquired with the Civil Supplies department officials about the scope for implementation of LPG cylinders at subsidised prices as direct benefit transfer scheme. He wanted details about the problems that were likely to be faced in the process and wanted a beneficiary friendly process to be put in place.

Accordingly, officials were asked to take steps to see that the beneficiaries were given cylinders on payment of Rs. 500. The department was asked to hold discussions with the agencies supplying LPG cylinders if necessary, besides evolving mechanism for timely repayment of the subsidy amount to these agencies.

Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

The Chief Minister was particular that the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for providing 200 units free to eligible families was implemented in a transparent manner without giving scope for any doubts or apprehensions in the minds of people. All the families with white ration cards and consuming up to 200 units of power a month should be covered under the scheme.

Officials directed to issue zero bills from March first week

The Energy department officials were directed to issue zero bills to eligible families under Gruha Lakshmi scheme from March first week. In this direction, Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted the officials to ensure that beneficiaries who could not avail of the scheme because of errors pertaining to card or connection numbers in the applications were given an opportunity to correct them.

The rectification process should be taken up at all bill collection centres and service centres of the energy department and the scheme should be extended to beneficiaries from the succeeding month. The Chief Minister reiterated that it was the responsibility of the officials to see that all eligible beneficiaries were covered under the scheme. Accordingly, receipt of applications from the left out beneficiaries at MPDO and Tahsildar offices should be made a continuous process.