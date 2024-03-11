PM Modi to flag off three new trains

March 11, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching virtually from New Delhi a slew of railway projects within the South Central Railway (SCR), including three new trains - Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, Kalaburagi – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (will pass through SCR) and Kollam – Tirupati Mail Express, on Tuesday.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain told a press conference here on Monday that the projects slated for opening are - 193 One Station One Product Units (OSOP), Nine - PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals, 11- goods sheds, 2 - Jan Aushadi Kendras, 14 - double line, third line, gauge conversion and bypass lines, and three- rail coach restaurants.

The OSOP scheme is of 55 units in Telangana; 111 units in Andhra Pradesh; 23 units in Maharashtra, and four units in Maharashtra - with products to be sold at these stalls are of Pochampally, Gadwal, Kalamkari and Dharmavaram sarees, handloom, pearls, Etikoppaka toys, wooden toys, millets etc.

The goods sheds developed are at Dichpalli, Gajwel, Manuguru, Raghavapuram (Telangana); Veldhurti, Bikkavolu, Eluru, Tanuku, Muddanuru and Prasannayanapalli (A.P.) and Manikgarh (Maharashtra).

Capacity improvements to be opened are at Kazipet – Balharshah, Kazipet – Vijayawada and Vijayawada – Gudur third line sections; Guntur – Guntakal double line section; Vijayawada bypass line section and Khandwa – Amlakhurd gauge conversion. The new Jan Aushadi Kendras will be at Secunderabad and Tirupati. Rail coach restaurants will be at two stations in Hyderabad - Kacheguda and Necklace Road.

Kalaburagi – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will have stoppages at Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal and Anantapur Railway stations in SCR Jurisdiction. Tirupati – Kollam Mail Express has halt at Chittoor, said a press release.