GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam from March 13

March 10, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam and the fourth Vande Bharat Express from Telangana are set to start their operations on March 12 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagging it off from Secunderabad station.

The train will run on six days (except Thursdays) with the regular service to commence from March 13 between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad and Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam from March 15. Train number 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam will depart from Secunderabad at 5.05 a.m. and arrive Visakhapatnam at 1.50 p.m..

Train Number 20708 Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will depart at 2.35 p.m. and arrive Secunderabad at 11.20 p.m. In between, the train stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Samalkot railway stations in both directions.

The train consists of seven AC chair car coaches and one executive AC chair car coach with a capacity of 530 passengers. The existing Vande Bharat Train connecting the two Telugu States has been operating consistently with more than 100% occupancy, said an official release on Sunday.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.