GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Extended Vande Bharat service to be flagged off by PM Modi on March 12

The inaugural service of Train No. 07422 Kollam-Tirupati Express will have stoppages at 17 railway stations enroute. The regular service of will begin on Friday

March 11, 2024 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service of the extended Vande Bharat Service from Mangaluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central and a new Kollam–Tirupati Express on March 12 through videoconferencing. Train No. 02631 Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will leave Mangaluru Central at 9.15 a.m. and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.30 p.m. for the inaugural service.

The regular service of Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central–Mangaluru Central (20631/20632) will start on Wednesday from both ends. To accommodate the passengers who have already booked, this train will be operated on all days till July 4, after which it will be operated on 6 days a week (except Wednesday), said a release issued by the Southern Railways here on Sunday.

The inaugural service of Train No. 07422 Kollam-Tirupati Express will have stoppages at 17 railway stations enroute. The regular service of will begin on Friday.

Related Topics

Kerala / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.