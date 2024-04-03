No connection with phone tapping, order probe from 2004: KTR

April 03, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President K. T. Rama Rao has clarified that he has no role whatsoever in the alleged phone tapping case.

“I have no connection with the alleged charges of phone tapping of private persons,” he said and added that if the Telangana Government was sincere, it should order a probe into the allegations right from 2004.

“Is it not a fact that the then Congress MPs had levelled serious allegations of phone tapping against their own Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy,” Mr. Rama Rao demanded to know at a press conference held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He said no officer has changed. Officers such as B. Shivadhar Reddy, former DGP and TSPSC chief M Mahender Reddy and DGP Ravi Gupta were there during those period also. “Are these officers not responsible, if phone tapping charges are true,” he remarked.

“If at all phones were tapped, then the Government should prove its sincerity by ordering a probe from 2004,” he said adding that the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy should first answer the allegation levelled by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar previously.

Instead of holding a press conference on exposing the phone tapping issue, why is the Government hiding and selectively leaking information, Mr. Rama Rao sought to know. “Government has to come clear on whose phones were tapped and who had done it,” he demanded.