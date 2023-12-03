HamberMenu
Ravi Gupta appointed new DGP of Telangana

Incumbent Anjani Kumar was suspended by ECI after he met TPCC chief at his residence even as counting of votes was on and Election Code of Conduct was in force

December 03, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

Hours after the suspension of Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar, the Telangana State government issued orders appointing Ravi Gupta, as the Director-General of Police for the State.

An IPS officer from the 1990 batch, Mr. Gupta took charge as the Director-General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in December 2022 and also held the additional charge of Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement).

The orders to appoint Ravi Gupta came hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the Chief Secretary of Telangana to initiate disciplinary action against DGP Anjani Kumar. Mr. Kumar was suspended on the grounds of meeting the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy at his residence during counting of votes on Sunday afternoon.

