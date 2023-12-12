HamberMenu
New CM changes Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Police Commissioners

December 12, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Telangana government issued orders appointing new commissioners for Hyderabad city, Cyberabad and Rachakonda on December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The shuffling of top police officers in Telangana State by the new Telangana government headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy began on Tuesday with transfer of all three Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda located in the capital city. 

While Hyderabad CP Sandeep Shandilya was transferred and posted as State Anti-Narcotics Bureau Director, the CPs of Cyberabad and Rachakonda Stephen Ravindra and Devendra Singh Chauhan respectively were directed to report at the DGP office. 

Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, presently serving as Additional DGP (Organisations and Legal), is appointed the new CP of Hyderabad. Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Avinash Mohanty is the new CP of Cyberabad. Hyderabad Police Additional Commissioner (Traffic) G. Sudheer Babu is posted as CP of Rachakonda. 

Earlier, the CM has posted senior IPS officer B. Shivadhar Reddy as the Intelligence Chief replacing Anil Kumar. This was the first change made by the CM soon after assuming charge as Chief Minister. 

