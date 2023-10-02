KTR, Harish Rao worried about Congress’ six guarantees: Revanth Reddy

October 02, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy made light of BRS Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao’s ridicule of the six guarantees of the Congress and said their continuous focus on these reflects their fear of losing the elections and challenged them to come for a debate.

Questioning the rationale behind the Ministers’ argument that the guarantees should be implemented in all the Congress-ruled States first, he said the requirements of each State differ and so do the assurances. He reminded that even in 2004 when Congress provided free power to farmers, Arogyasri, and Fee Reimbursement schemes in the combined A.P., they were not implemented in other Congress-ruled States.

“The Ministers’ argument on the implementation of the guarantees only reflects their political hollowness. People know that when Congress promises, it delivers,” he said, addressing a press conference here along with senior leaders Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Anjan Kumar Yadav.

The TPCC chief also offered to defeat their claims on who did what for the State if the Ministers came with the manifestos of the BRS party in 2014 and 2018. “We implemented several schemes when the State revenues were far less and the BRS couldn’t continue the schemes like Fee Reimbursement or Arogyasri. No one will believe if the BRS comes out with new schemes,” he charged.

Mr. Reddy wondered what the problem was if Congress encouraged multiple leaders and gave power to backward classes and other downtrodden sections. “Why is the BRS about the strong leaders in Congress and everyone getting their political opportunities? We are not a family party like the BRS where only KCR, KTR, or someone from his own family will be the party leaders forever,” he said.

Lashes out at Modi

Mr. Reddy termed Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Telangana as a “BRS promotion tour”. “The PM has come only to ensure the anti-incumbency voters split and help the BRS in the next elections. Neither he has given assurance of national status on the Plamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) nor has made any new announcements. Tribal University and Turmeric Board are old assurances, which he reiterated,” he said.

Why was Mr. Modi silent on Mr. KCR’s corruption despite alleging the same every time? That is an indication of the closeness of these two parties and their leadership, he claimed.