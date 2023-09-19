No warranty for Congress’ poll promises in Telangana: Harish Rao

September 19, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao on September 19 stated that the six poll guarantees put forth by the Congress party for Telangana have no warranty for their implementation, much like the fate of numerous poll promises seen in neighbouring Karnataka. He further emphasised that if Congress came to power, there would be a guaranteed change in Chief Minister every six months if supported by the people.

Speaking after inaugurating and handing over the documents of 100 double-bedroom dignity houses at Shankarampet of Narayankhed Constituency in Sangareddy district on Tuesday, he said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had fulfilled all promises made before the elections. “The 100 beneficiaries who received double-bedroom houses had spent not even a rupee for owning their dream home,” he said.

The Minister handed over documents to the beneficiaries of the Gruhalaxmi scheme under which a shelter-less family would be provided financial assistance of ₹3.5 lakh for constructing a house on their own. Alleging that the Congress was making unimplementable promises, he suggested the party implement them first in neighbouring Karnataka before promising them to people in Telangana.

He pointed out that the Congress was giving just ₹600 per month social security pension to old-aged persons in Karnataka. The free power supply scheme up to 200 units a household was also not being implemented but the Congress Government in Karnataka had increased the power tariff and imposing power cuts including to the industrial sector.

Mr. Rao cautioned people against the Congress’ promises and said, if believed in, that party would bely on every promise as it was doing in Karnataka. He stated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government would irrigate lands in Narayankhed Constituency by getting Kaleshwaram project water.

