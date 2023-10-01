Modi’s announcements an eyewash just before polls: BRS

October 01, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has hit back strongly at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed his announcements made at the Mahabubnagar public meeting on Sunday as an eyewash stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been duping people of Telangana for the last nine years on promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Speaking in Kalwakurthy, senior BRS leader and Minister for Health T. Harish Rao said that the tribal university promise was in the Bifurcation Act itself, and it took nine years for the Modi government to make the announcement, even after the State government had allotted land and had sent details to the Centre long back. The Prime Minister had lied, saying that it was due to the delay in land allotment that the university was delayed, he said.

On the announcement of setting up the turmeric board, the BRS leader said that till the other day, the Centre had been telling that it was not feasible and the same thing was told to Parliament. But, now, only a few months before the Assembly elections, the BJP leadership has made a U-turn on the issue and announced it.

He sought to know from the Prime Minister as to why the Centre was sitting over the matter of Krishna water share of Telangana by not referring it to the tribunal for almost three years now, even after the assurance. Further, he sought to know why the Centre was denying national project status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and what happened to the promises of the Bayyaram steel factory and Kazipet coach factory.

‘Befitting manifesto’

On the promises and assurances being made by Congress and BJP, Mr. Harish Rao said that BRS would come up with a manifesto that would eclipse the ones being announced by the two rival parties. On BRS MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy joining Congress, he sought to know how a leader who was not useful to BRS would become useful to Congress.

Meanwhile, BRS working president and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said, through a social media platform, that people of Telangana were well aware that NaMo (Narendra Modi) meant ‘namminchi mosam cheyadam’ (deceiving people after making them believe in you) and it was the people in the country who were seeking a change to get rid of BJP rule.

BJP steering in Adani’s hands: KTR

On Mr. Modi’s remark that BRS’ steering was lying in the hands of MIM, Mr. Rama Rao said that it was very much in the hands of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao but the steering of BJP had gone into the hands of Adani Group.

He stated that Mr. Modi had no moral right to speak on crop loan waiver in Telangana as it was his government that had written off ₹14.5 lakh crore loans given to corporate companies but had not given anything for farmers.