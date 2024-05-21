GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IMD issues rainfall alert for parts of Telangana till May 25

For the next 48 hours, there will be partly cloudy sky over Hyderabad and its neighbourhood

Updated - May 21, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 06:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in several parts of Telangana, as per yellow alert issued by Indian Meteorological Department. File

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in several parts of Telangana, as per yellow alert issued by Indian Meteorological Department. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to parts of Telangana till May 25. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in several parts of the State, as per the alert.

According to an IMD release, on Wednesday, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts of Telangana. The alert is extended to Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts on Thursday.

No end to farmers’ woes as rain continues to damage harvested paddy

As for Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, for the next 48 hours, there will be partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperature likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Related Stories

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.