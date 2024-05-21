Telangana Health dept issues advisory to avoid infections and diseases during monsoon

In response to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of light to moderate rains or thundershowers across Telangana, the State Health Department has issued a list of precautionary measures to combat the spread of viral infections, mosquito-borne, food, and water-borne diseases.

Precautions against mosquito-borne diseases

To prevent Malaria, Dengue, and Chikungunya, the Health department has advised residents to use mosquito nets on doors and windows, and to keep them closed during peak mosquito breeding times (early morning and evening). Children should wear light-coloured clothing that covers their arms and legs.

The advisory suggests applying mosquito repellents before going outdoors during dusk and dawn. Those with allergies should avoid applying repellents on their hands, mouth, and eyes, and exercise caution when using chemical repellents on children. To prevent mosquito breeding, maintain drains to avoid water stagnation and cover septic tanks with a mesh. The advisory also promotes the ‘Friday Dryday’ initiative, urging residents to eliminate stagnant water from flower pots, cans, tyres, buckets, and coolers every week.

As part of the precautionary measures, the Government has equipped Public Health facilities with special beds, IV fluids, and essential medicines. ORS sachets are available with ANMs, ASHAs, and Anganwadi workers to address any emergencies, said Dr. Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health.

Avoid water-borne diseases

For water-borne diseases like Acute Gastroenteritis, Jaundice, and Typhoid, the advisory recommends drinking filtered water, frequent hand washing, using sanitizers, avoiding outside food, and promptly discarding leftover food.

Prevent airborne infections

To prevent airborne infections such as viral fever, Conjunctivitis, and Influenza, avoid shaking hands with sick individuals, minimise touching door handles, lift buttons, and stair bannisters. Cover your mouth while sneezing, use tissues if you have a cough, and discard them immediately, the advisory stated.