I-T raids at multiple locations linked to Telangana Minister’s kin

November 13, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Minister for Education P. Sabitha Indra Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Officials of the Income Tax department on Monday carried out searches and raids at more than a dozen locations in the city, at properties reportedly linked to relatives of State Education Minister P.Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The BRS leader from Maheshwaram is contesting the November 30 polls from the same constituency.

According to reports, the raids were conducted at an apartment of Ms.Reddy’s relative in Gachibowli and a top official of a renowned city-based pharmaceutical company.

Multiple teams started the searches for alleged discrepancies in tax evasion and other suspicious transactions from the early hours at R.C.Puram, Gachibowli and Ameenpur.

Last week, the I-T department conducted similar raids at Congress leader and contestant from Palair constituency in Khammam, district, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Officials of the department are yet to disclose details of the conducted raids.

