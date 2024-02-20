GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr N Vani named in-charge DME of Telangana

February 20, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Government issued orders appointing Dr N. Vani as in-charge Director of Medical Education.

Telangana Government issued orders appointing Dr N. Vani as in-charge Director of Medical Education. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Dr N Vani, Principal of Government Medical College, Sangareddy appointed as In-charge Director of Medical Education (Admin) in place of Dr B Triveni. The order released on Monday said that the in-charge arrangement is temporary

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.