GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials who managed COVID-19 pandemic in Telangana replaced

December 20, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Dr G Srinivasa Rao (on the right) and Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy at a press conference held in Hyderabad on July 20, 2021.

Dr G Srinivasa Rao (on the right) and Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy at a press conference held in Hyderabad on July 20, 2021. | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

Dr. G. Srinivas Rao and Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy, prominent figures in the Telangana government during the COVID-19 pandemic, were relieved of their roles as the in-charge Director of Public Health and in-charge Director of Medical Education on Wednesday.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, Dr. Rao and Dr. Reddy were the public faces updating the community on pandemic status, vaccination progress, emerging infections like Mucormycosis, and various other facets. The majority of press conferences during the three Covid-19 waves were conducted by these two officials, gaining widespread recognition across the state.

Dr K. Ramesh Reddy

Dr K. Ramesh Reddy | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

Dr. Rao was responsible for issuing daily bulletins detailing the COVID-19 status, providing information on tests conducted, cases identified, reported deaths, and other details. The bulletin released on Tuesday, marked Dr. Rao’s final communication in his capacity as the Director of Public Health. While performing his duties during Covid, in March 2021, Dr Rao had also undergone a cardiac evaluation where he underwent several tests.

As the Director of Medical Education, Dr. Ramesh Reddy oversaw the management of government teaching and affiliated hospitals in the state, including Gandhi Hospital, a crucial facility for COVID patients. Dr. Rao, in his role as the Director of Public Health, handled various aspects such as vaccination administration, testing procedures, contact tracing, and other related responsibilities.

Dr G Srinivasa Rao

Dr G Srinivasa Rao | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

Dr. Rao was in news when in November 2022, he drew flak for touching the feet of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at an official event. Later, in July this year the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) lodged a complaint against him with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accusing him of misconduct in service. Dr. Rao in a meeting had announced that he will be contesting in the upcoming assembly elections on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket.

In his parting message, Dr Rao said that he managed to protect public health and provide health services during the pandemic with the support of people. The official said that he will try to strengthen the public health sector in the State with the support of the government.

Related Topics

Telangana / health / Coronavirus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.