Telangana | Heads of health departments replaced

December 20, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In one of her first directives, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu has announced key appointments in the health department. The secretary has issued orders for appointment of in-charge Director of Medical Education (DME) and in-charge Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

Dr. B. Triveni, currently serving as the Additional Director of Medical Education, has been designated as the In-charge Director of Medical Education (DME) until further notice, according to official orders issued on Wednesday. Simultaneously, Dr. K Siva Ram Prasad, the Additional Director of Medical Education at Government Medical College, Jagtiyal, has been appointed as In-charge Director of Medical Education (Academic) until further orders. Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy held the position of in-charge DME for the past six years.

New in-charge Director of Public Health appointed

Dr. Ravinder Naik, Additional Director (Leprosy) at the Office of Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, has been appointed as the In-Charge Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Hyderabad until further orders.

This appointment entails the official release of G. Srinivas Rao, ADPHO/Joint Director (IH) at the Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, from the interim role of Director of Public Health & Family Welfare for the State of Telangana.

Dr Rao held the post during the crucial Covid-19 waves. For several months during the pandemic, he was the only official in the State who held press conferences to update the people about the status of the pandemic.