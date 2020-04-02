Coronavirus | Three more deaths recorded

In a development that is causing concern to the State government, three more COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Wednesday taking the tally to nine. There was a sudden spike in the number of positive cases today with 30 patients detected with COVID-19.

Coronavirus | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Incidentally, all three deceased, and 30 people who tested positive on Wednesday, returned after attending the Markaz prayers in Nizamuddin at New Delhi between March 13 and 15. Of the three deaths, two patients died in Gandhi Hospital while one passed away in Yashoda Hospital. All nine deaths recorded so far are of the participants of the religious congregation in New Delhi.

A press release from the Chief Minister’s Office issued in the midnight said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao held a marathon meeting with officials on the steps being taken by the Government to contain the virus. The officials pointed out that the fresh cases were all connected with the Markaz prayer returnees and their family members.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 8 updates | Helpline numbers

The Chief Minister was informed that initially, it was thought that the coronavirus related cases pertained to the foreign returnees. Even the first few positive cases were treated and many of them have been discharged too. But, of late, the rise in the cases is attributed to the Markaz prayer returnees.

All Markaz returnees to be tested

In view of the spike in cases, the Government had decided to send all the Markaz prayer returnees and their family members for tests. Tests on 300 are yet to be conducted, the official release said. It was requested that the family members and their acquaintances, who came in contact with the returnees should report to hospitals for tests.

Coronavirus | Download The Hindu’s multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information

Stating that the Nizamuddin returnees were at high risk of contracting virus, Government wanted them to cooperate with the health officials to get the test done. Mr. Rao sought the cooperation of the people during the next few days of lockdown so that the coronavirus threat subsides.

Full kits for doctors, paramedics

He said Government would provide PPE kits N-95 masks and necessary medicines to the medical and health staff treating the COVID-19 patients. He said Government was according top priority for the safety of the doctors and paramedical staff.

The review meeting was attended by the Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Health A Santhi Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance K.Ramakrishna Rao and Health University Vice-Chancellor Karunakar Reddy.

No salary cuts for health, police

The Chief Minister also decided not to cut the salaries of the health and medical staff and the police personnel, who are involved in the COVID-19 related work.

The government also decided to announce incentives to the said personnel.