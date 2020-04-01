Delhi

Tablighi Jamaat centre cleared, 2,361 people evacuated in 36 hours: Sisodia

Under watch: People being evacuated from the Tablighi Jamaat centre in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi on March 31, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy CM said that out of the 2,361 people, 617 have been admitted to hospitals.

The Tabligh-e-Jamaat’s Markaz in Nizamuddin West, which is among the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, has been cleared after the evacuation of 2,361 people in the past 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

 

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Sisodia said that out of the 2,361 people, 617 have been admitted to hospitals while the rest quarantined.

“The medical staff, administration, police and DTC staff worked together in this 36-hour operation, putting their lives at risk. Hats off to all of them,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in another tweet.

 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the disease were reported on Tuesday.

These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at the Markaz in Nizamuddin West earlier this month.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 1:07:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/tablighi-jamaat-centre-cleared-2361-people-evacuated-in-36-hours-sisodia/article31224830.ece

