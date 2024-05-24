GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP moves Telangana HC over lower court adjourning its private complaint against CM Revanth Reddy

The petitioner contended that Revanth Reddy, while addressing an election campaign meeting, alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was planning to do away with reservations

Published - May 24, 2024 01:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party State unit moved a lunch motion in the Telangana High Court here on Thursday challenging the adjournment to July 6 of its private criminal complaint against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accusing the latter of making provoking and defamatory remarks against it during an election campaign meeting at Khammam a few weeks ago.

Represented by its general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarlu, the BJP initially filed a private criminal complaint before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court of Excise Cases at Hyderabad (designated court for trial of cases related to MLAs and MPs) under Sections 299 and 300 of Criminal Procedure Code. The petitioner contended that Mr. Revanth Reddy during an election campaign meeting at Khammam alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was planning to do away with reservations. 

Watch | Revanth Reddy: ‘What is the big deal about defeating Narendra Modi?’

Citing the statements as defamatory, false and provoking, the petitioner wanted a criminal case to be registered against Mr. Revanth Reddy under different sections of the Indian Penal Code. When the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, petitioner’s counsel requested the magistrate to pass it over with a request for examination of the complainant. 

The magistrate, however, adjourned the matter to July 6. Mr. Venkateswarlu said in his petition that the magistrate should have recorded reasons for adjournment of his criminal complaint. Petitioner’s counsel was presenting contentions before the Vacation Bench comprising Justices B. Vijaysen Reddy and Alishetty Laxminarayana when reports last came in.

