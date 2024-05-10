Watch | Revanth Reddy: ‘What is the big deal about defeating Narendra Modi?’

Revanth Reddy of the Congress took over as Chief Minister of Telangana late last year. In an interview at The Hindu bureau office in Hyderabad, Mr Reddy spoke about his comments on reservation that forced the Prime Minister Modi to react; whether Rahul Gandhi has the persona to take on Modi; the north-south divide and the issue of the southern States not getting their due from the Centre; his opinion on the relevance of the BRS regionally and nationally after they suffered a defeat last year, and more.

Read more: Quota issue, caste census will haunt the BJP: Revanth Reddy

Reporting: R. Ravikanth Reddy

Video: Nagara Gopal

Production: Shibu Narayan