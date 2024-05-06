GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP files police complaint against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

May 06, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 12:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday filed a police complaint at the Kothagudem Police Station (Bhadradri Kothagudem district) against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his alleged “false, defamatory and provocative speech” claiming that the BJP government would abolish reservations as soon as it forms government” at the Centre.

In the complaint, party general secretary B. Premender Reddy charged that a “fake and morphed video of Home Minister Amit Shah claiming to abolish reservations was created and made viral on social media and even through Congress official handles as part of the same conspiracy”.

He noted that FIRs have been lodged in various police stations across the country and an investigation is in progress. Mr. Revanth Reddy was also arraigned as an accused and has also been served notices recently, requiring his appearance before Delhi Police.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reacts to notices from Delhi Police, says no one is scared

But, again the Chief Minister repeated the charge to “deceive voters for political gain” that “as soon as BJP forms government, they will change the Preamble in the Constitution and “there is a conspiracy to cancel SC, ST, BC reservations for Dalits, tribals and weaker sections”, by falsely quoting BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, he said.

BJP govt. formed Venkatachalaiah Commission to review the Constitution, can BJP deny it? Revanth Reddy

Mr. Premender Reddy clarified that neither the BJP nor any of its office bearers in India or in Telangana have ever said that “BJP government will abolish reservations”. He charged that Mr. Revanth Reddy’s words “in all likelihood will develop hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the BJP and government established by it, among voters in Telangana and across India”.

“Such wanton provocative statements and baseless allegations by a public servant, holding the highest public office in the State, may lead to violence, promote feelings of enmity, hatred, ill-will on the basis of caste, namely SC, ST and BC and their reservations,” he pointed out.

Such allegations could “unduly influence voters and affect the result of an election” as it undermines the conduct of free and fair elections besides “directly damage the reputation and prospects of BJP” in the elections, he said, demanding that the police take necessary action.

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

