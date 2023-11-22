BJP, Congress spreading lies realising they are unable to convince people: KTR

November 22, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister K.T. Rama Rao has asked the people of Dubbak constituency to compare the developmental work done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (MLA) who was elected in the bypoll and by the BRS MLA, whose untimely death had caused the bypoll in November 2020.

Participating in a road show at Dubbak along with the party candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, the sitting MP from Medak, on Tuesday Mr. Rama Rao said unable to convince the electorate this time, the BJP candidate was spreading lies and misinformation that the lands of the poor would be snatched if BRS was voted to power again. The fact, however, remained that the BRS had already promised the transfer of rights over the assigned lands to beneficiaries completely as other landholding farmers would have.

On the other hand, the Congress was trying to deceive people again on every issue. He recalled how people used to request the electricity officials to supply power for at least an hour in the event of the death of a person so that they could take bath at the borewells after participating in the funeral. Mr. Rama Rao stated that social security pensions and ration cards would be issued to the eligible among the new applicants after January.

Similarly, the women of poor families would get the gas cylinder at ₹400 after December as the BRS government would absorb the ₹800 increased on every cylinder by the BJP government at the Centre. Recollecting how a Congress activist had stabbed Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, Mr. Rama Rao asked the people to stab the opponent (candidates) of Mr. Reddy with their vote so that they could not even retain their security deposit in the election.

Asking the youth of BRS to take the promises of the party deeply into the people and rebut the misinformation being spread both by the Congress and BJP, the BRS working president said minor issues were bound to be there even in a family and they would be overcome after the polls.