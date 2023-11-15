People’s responsibility to return BRS to power, says KTR  

November 15, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

BRS Working president K.T. Rama Rao on November 14 said it is the people’s responsibility to return the party to power and ensure continuity in the development and welfare schemes initiated in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on November 14, he said the sincerity and commitment with which the BRS government went ahead implementing the programmes ought to be taken into account by the voters.

Discontentment is not uncommon when ambitious programmes like the Dalit Bandhu scheme are rolled out and it takes time, given the resources available, to extend it to more beneficiaries, Mr. Rama Rao said, adding what matters most is the intent behind such initiatives. The scale of benefits sought to be achieved, under the programme, by providing financial assistance of ₹10 lakh should also be taken into consideration. If the motive was political and not the welfare of the beneficiaries, the financial assistance could have been capped at Rs.1 lakh to consequently reach more people in one go, he said.

“Let us face caste with capital,” is the driver behind the Chief Minister launching Dalit Bandhu. The aim is to uplift the beneficiaries and make them entrepreneurs. Lashing out at those criticising the government for the mounting debt, Mr. Rama Rao said the borrowings were utilised to bolster power generation and bring more land under cultivation by focusing on irrigation projects and towards various development works.

Underscoring the significance of able leadership and stable government for development and welfare, he exhorted voters in Hyderabad to exercise their franchise on November 30 as the turnout in the city is relatively less compared to other parts of the State.