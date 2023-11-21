BRS promises to take up housing to poor in mission mode in 3rd term

November 21, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would take up the construction of 2BHK (double-bedroom) houses on a mission mode and waive the yearly permit and fitness tax for autorickshaws after it was voted to power again later this year, party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said during the election rallies he addressed on Monday.

In the election rallies held at Manakondur, Station Ghanpur, Nakrekal and Nalgonda in support of party candidates Rasamayi Balakishan, Kadiyam Srihari, Chirumarthi Lingaiah and Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, respectively, he said the Congress leaders ranging from Rahul Gandhi to M. Bhatti Vikramarka to A. Revanth Reddy were also clearly telling what the Congress would do, if voted to power, including dumping Dharani and getting Bhoo Mata including column for tenants, 3-hour power supply to farming and many more.

“It will be your (people’s) fault, not theirs (Congress leaders’), if you prefer Congress this time as they are clear in their ideas. You will be forced to go round middlemen and several layers of revenue officials system to your land-related works done and will be forced to pay up even for getting benefits such as Rythu Bandhu”, he cautioned the gathering at all the four rallies.

He sought to know from the crowds what was ‘indiramma rajyam’ known for except drought, hunger and encounter deaths and told them that their vote would decide their future for the next five years. “Earlier, Nalgonda used to be visible with large tracts of castor crop, but now it’s heartening to see that the farmers are getting their fields ready for the second crop, mostly paddy, every where with widely improved irrigation facility after formation of Telangana”, he said at Nalgonda stating that it was clear indication of transformation that had taken place.

At Nakrekal, the BRS chief appealed to the Communist sympathisers to support BRS since they were not in the fray as the BRS candidate was always available to people unlike the candidates of other parties and would be working for constituency development all through. BRS candidate Mr. Lingaiah alleged that Komatireddy Brothers were threatening him with seeing his end and harassing him in different ways for the last couple of months.

On the Congress misinformation that the BRS had failed to implement second loan waiver, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said it was delayed due to the Covid-19 impact on the State’s economy but it was completed 90% already – writing off up to ₹1 lakh outstanding debt. It would have been implemented 100% but for the Congress complaint to EC, he said adding that it would completed after the polls.