‘Technology first’ is our governance model: PM Modi

‘It has now become a way of life especially for the poor and marginalised and those in the government’, he says while virtually addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

Digital India mission launched five years back was not being seen as any regular government initiative and had now become a way of life especially for the poor and marginalised and those in the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while stating that ‘technology first’ was their governance model.

“India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech-solutions that are designed in India but deployed for the world,” he said virtually addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 which began on Thursday.

Stating that the COVID-19 pandemic was a bend in the path and not the end, Mr. Modi said it was technology which gave confidence that we could vaccinate our large population in a short period of time. Technology had also played a vital role in the success of world’s largest healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat.

Talking of the government’s Swamitva scheme, Mr. Modi said it was an ambitious scheme to give land titles to millions of people in rural areas and would also be achieved through technology like drones. “This will not only bring to an end many disputes but will also empower people. Once property rights are given, technology solutions can ensure prosperity.”

Data protection

With rapid increase of tech use, data protection as well as cyber security became very important, the Prime Minister said calling on the youth to play a big role in devising robust cyber security solutions which he said could effectively “vaccinate digital products against cyber attacks and viruses.”

Stating that we were in the middle of information era, he said change was “disruptive and big.” “Achievements of the industrial era are in the rear view mirror, and now, we are in the middle of information era. Future is coming sooner than anticipated.” He added that the government had taken measures to ease the compliance burden on the IT industry.

Highlighting the differences between the industrial age and the information age, Mr. Modi said in the information era, the first mover did not matter, the best mover did and “anyone can make a product any time that disrupts all existing equations of the market.” In the industrial era, boundaries mattered but the information era was “all about going beyond boundaries.”

Technology was also setting the pace for the defence sector to evolve, Mr. Modi said observing that earlier wars were determined by who had better horses and elephants followed by the era of fire power. “Now technology is playing a very important role in global conflicts. From software to drones to UAVs, technology is redefining the defence sector,” he stated.