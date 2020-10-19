Narendra Modi calls for youth make themselves adaptable to changing nature of jobs

Delivering the University of Mysore’s Centenary Convocation address virtually, Mr Modi emphasised in the importance of “skilling, re-skilling and upskilling” in the present day world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called upon the youth to be flexible and adaptable to the changing nature of jobs.

Delivering the University of Mysore’s Centenary Convocation address virtually, Mr Modi emphasised in the importance of “skilling, re-skilling and upskilling” in the present day world and the National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by his Government recently has paid attention to this aspect.

The NEP, Mr Modi said, ensures a multi-dimensional approach towards education and will bring about fundamental changes in the field of education and make the youth more competitive.

Expressing happiness over the University of Mysore’s plans to start multi-disciplinary programmes as envisaged under NEP, the Prime Minister said students can simultaneously study “global technology” and “local culture” under these programmes. This, he felt, can be used to promote local businesses through global technology.

He said it was incumbent upon the University of Mysore, which was one of the best educational institutions in India, to innovate. Hence, the University should start more incubation centres and technology development centres, besides ensuring industry-academy linkage while focussing more on inter-disciplinary research.

Local culture

Along with contemporary and global issues, the Prime Minister said the University is also expected to encourage local culture, local art and promote its tradition on research on social issues.

Calling upon the student community to strive for excellence based on their individual strength and ability, Mr. Modi said there was no need for them to restrict themselves so that they “fit into the box”. “Probably, the box in which you are trying to fit yourself, may not have been made for you”, he remarked.

“Take time out for yourself, introspect, understand your strength…..This will help you choose your future path”, he said before adding that India is a land of opportunities.

Start-ups

Mr Modi referred to the start-ups opened by the youth during COVID-19 pandemic and said these start-ups were the strength of the country. “Your progress is also the country’s progress. If you become atmanirbhar (self-reliant), the country will also become atmanirbhar”, he said.