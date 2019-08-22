Ayushman Bharat helped 39 lakh people

Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the Centre’s national health insurance scheme, has unveiled its newly designed grievance redressal portal, which has a 3-tier system where district, State and national-level officers and committees can scrutinise and take action for speedy solution to problems.

“Grievances will also be tracked through a system-generated unique registration number. This is a sophisticated online system to help members of the general public to register their grievances and get assisted support,” said a senior official in the Health Ministry.

He said the step was aimed at ensuring that the general public was aware of the facilities offered and that any problem in accessing treatment was sorted without delay. This would also check cases of fraud.

Treatment data

AB-PMJAY, almost a year old now, has released data stating that more than 39 lakh people have availed cashless treatment worth over ₹6,100 crore for serious illnesses since the launch.

“This has resulted in savings of ₹12,000 crore to the beneficiary families,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

The Ministry recently reviewed the implementation of the government national health insurance scheme.

The Minister said the initial momentum of the scheme’s coverage had to be maintained across the country and the States should put in greater strength and efficiency in scaling up their progress and providing seamless health services to the last mile.