Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata commits ₹500 crore to fight coronavirus

Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, has committed ₹500 crore to fight the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The funds will be used for personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public.

"In this exceptionally difficult period, I believe that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID 19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face," said Mr. Tata in a statement.

"The current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action. Tata Trusts and the Tata group’s companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," said the statement.

Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata group companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived.

“We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organizations who have risked their life and safety to fight this pandemic,” the statement added.