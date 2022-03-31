Yechury urges Stalin to hold meeting of non-BJP Chief Ministers

The CPI(M) leader says alternative leader to Narendra Modi will emerge after Lok Sabha polls.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was the most acceptable leader among the Chief Ministers of all non-BJP ruled States and appealed to him to convene a meeting of these Chief Ministers to discuss federalism, social justice and steps to protect the people of India.

However, Mr. Yechury was quick to add that the alternative leader to Prime Minister Narendra Modi would emerge after the parliamentary elections as was the case with Manmohan Singh, who replaced Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Minister and ruled the country for 10 years.

Mr. Yechury was addressing a public meeting organised by the CPI(M) as part of its 23rd State conference here.

No one had thought that Dr. Singh would become the Prime Minister when the Vajpayee government was boasting of "Shining India", the CPI(M) leader said, and added that not only Dr. Singh defeated Vajpayee, but also remained in office for 10 long years.

"The Modi government will go and a new secular and democratic government will be formed," he said.

Stating that similar experiences were witnessed in the country in the past, Mr. Yechury said "the front that gives the government at the Centre is formed after the election. Never had the front been formed before the election."

After the defeat of the Indira Gandhi government, the Janata Party was formed post elections in 1977. The United Front government, the National Democratic Alliance government, the United Progressive Alliance government were formed after the elections.

in 2024, a new formation would emerge after the election and form the new alternative government, marking the departure of Mr. Modi and the RSS’ fascist vision for India.

DMK example

Recalling that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) along with the secular and democratic forces had defeated the BJP and the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Yechury said similar forces in other States such as the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar would defeat the BJP and come together with an understanding to form the next government.

Mr. Yechury said it was a big battle to defeat a party that was showing no norms of decency to democratic procedure. "Anyone who speaks against the Centre is arrested under the UAPA and sedition charges," the CPI(M) leader said.