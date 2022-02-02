Tamil Nadu

Union Budget will generate “renewed hope” among people, says Panneerselvam

Former Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam   | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, said the Union Budget would generate “renewed hope” among people.

Terming the Budget “realistic,” Mr. Panneerselvam, who presented the State budget for 10 years, said the Union government had taken care of all the important sectors of the country’s economy.

He welcomed the proposals such as the extension of the National Highways by 25,000 km, the linking of Krishna and Pennar with the Cauvery, core banking facility for post office accounts, the provision to permit taxpayers to file updated returns and the construction of 80 lakh houses. He said they would provide a “great boost” to the people.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Union Budget
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2022 12:13:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/union-budget-will-generate-renewed-hope-among-people-says-panneerselvam/article38363344.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY