Union Budget will generate “renewed hope” among people, says Panneerselvam

The AIADMK leader said the Budget was realistic, and had taken care of all the important sectors

AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, said the Union Budget would generate “renewed hope” among people.

Terming the Budget “realistic,” Mr. Panneerselvam, who presented the State budget for 10 years, said the Union government had taken care of all the important sectors of the country’s economy.

He welcomed the proposals such as the extension of the National Highways by 25,000 km, the linking of Krishna and Pennar with the Cauvery, core banking facility for post office accounts, the provision to permit taxpayers to file updated returns and the construction of 80 lakh houses. He said they would provide a “great boost” to the people.