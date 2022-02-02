  • The Package

Union Budget 2022: Tamil Nadu

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a post Budget press conference at National Media Centre, in New Delhi, on February 01, 2022.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the FY 2022-23 on February 1, 2022. While many sectors like Agriculture, Tourism and MSME have criticised the budget, industry experts have said that it's balanced.

Union Budget
Union Budget 2022: TN jewellers welcome slash in customs duty on diamonds, but say it provides relief to very few
Union Budget 2022: No relief for middle class nor solutions for unemployment, price rise, says Alagiri
Union Budget 2022 | Huge disappointment for TN and its people, says Stalin
Palaniswami welcomes Union Budget
“Not much for high income earners”
Middle class’ hope for tax relief dampened
Union Budget will generate “renewed hope” among people, says Panneerselvam
Private healthcare providers laud focus on mental health
Low Income Family
A balanced budget, say industry captains
Hospitality sector disappointed with lack of announcements in Budget
TN Posts Dept expects to add customers, as savings accounts may turn more user-friendly
