Palaniswami welcomes Union Budget

He calls for increasing the ceiling for IT rates

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday appreciated the Union Budget for a number of “positive announcements.”

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman for the move on the project to link rivers such as Krishna, Cauvery and Pennar, Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, highlighted the Budget’s projection of economic growth of 9.2% for the current year, the fixation of 80 lakh houses as this year’s target, the allocation of ₹60,000 crore to cover 3.8 crore households and the extension of concessions to employees of State governments on a par with those of the Centre under the National Pension Scheme.

Expressing disappointment over not effecting any change in the personal income tax rates, which had remained intact for years, Mr. Palaniswami wanted the ceiling of the rates to be hiked. He also called for the withdrawal of the increase in duty on umbrellas.