Tamil Nadu

14-year-old girl set on fire allegedly by two AIADMK functionaries dies at Villupuram

Police have arrested G. Murugan and K. Kaliyaperumal based on the girl’s declaration to a Magistrate.

A 14-year-old girl set on fire allegedly by two ruling AIADMK functionaries died on May 11 at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) at Mundiyambakkam. The Villupuram police have arrested G. Murugan, 52, husband of a former councillor, and K. Kaliyaperumal in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at Sirumadurai colony near Thiruvennainallur in the district around 11.30 a.m. on May 10.

The victim, daughter of petty shop owner Jayabal, sustained 70% burns.

Villupuram Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said the duo was arrested based on the statement of the victim. “We are probing various angles,” he said.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Mr. Murugan and Mr. Kaliyaperumal along with six others had assaulted Mr. Jayabal’s brother eight years ago. All the accused in the case had subsequently come out on bail.

The girl’s family has alleged that she was alone at home and looking after the shop in front of their house when the duo reportedly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Neighbours heard her wails and rushed to her rescue.

The girl in her declaration to a Magistrate alleged that the duo had set her ablaze. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:16:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-aiadmk-functionaries-arrested-for-setting-14-year-old-girl-on-fire/article31554910.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY