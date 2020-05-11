14-year-old girl set on fire allegedly by two AIADMK functionaries dies at Villupuram

A 14-year-old girl set on fire allegedly by two ruling AIADMK functionaries died on May 11 at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) at Mundiyambakkam. The Villupuram police have arrested G. Murugan, 52, husband of a former councillor, and K. Kaliyaperumal in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at Sirumadurai colony near Thiruvennainallur in the district around 11.30 a.m. on May 10.

The victim, daughter of petty shop owner Jayabal, sustained 70% burns.

Villupuram Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said the duo was arrested based on the statement of the victim. “We are probing various angles,” he said.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Mr. Murugan and Mr. Kaliyaperumal along with six others had assaulted Mr. Jayabal’s brother eight years ago. All the accused in the case had subsequently come out on bail.

The girl’s family has alleged that she was alone at home and looking after the shop in front of their house when the duo reportedly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Neighbours heard her wails and rushed to her rescue.

The girl in her declaration to a Magistrate alleged that the duo had set her ablaze. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.