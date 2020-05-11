Chennai

CM grants ₹5 lakh to Villupuram girl’s family

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami

Severe legal action will be taken, says Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday condoled the death of a schoolgirl in Villupuram who was set ablaze by two AIADMK functionaries (since expelled) and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to her family from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

“I strongly condemn this act of violence. Severe legal action will be taken against persons involved in the incident,” he said pointing out that the accused had been arrested.

DMK president M.K. Stalin said the police should ensure maximum punishment for the ruling AIADMK functionaries, saying that only such punishment would protect girls from similar incidents.

In a statement, he said the police should take effective legal measures and ensure speedy justice.

“Their action should not be affected by the fact that the culprits are ruling partymen,” he said.

Second incident

Mr. Stalin charged this was the second incident with the involvement of the ruling partymen in such a crime after the bus-burning incident in Dharmapuri in February 2000.

“Those involved in a sexual assault case in Tiruppur were allowed to escape justice. It should not happen in this case,” he said.

‘Unacceptable act’

Condemning the incident, PMK founder S. Ramadoss said humanity should precede any enmity and that such acts were unacceptable.

Those who are responsible for this act should be immediately apprehended by the police, he added in a statement.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri demanded the harshest of punishment to the two AIADMK cadre. He also said the State government should provide a financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the girl’s family.

DMDK founder Vijayakant demanded death penalty for those who killed the girl.

