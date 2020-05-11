Tamil Nadu

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights seeks report on immolation of schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu

The NCPCR referred to news reports on two AIADMK functionaries allegedly setting ablaze the 14-year-old girl on Sunday night and her subsequent death on Monday

Taking suo motu notice of reports in The Hindu [website] and TV news channels on the immolation of a schoolgirl in Villupuram, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday sought a report on the crime from the Villupuram Collector.

The NCPCR referred to news reports on two AIADMK functionaries allegedly setting ablaze the 14-year-old girl on Sunday night and her subsequent death on Monday at the Villupuram Government Medical College & Hospital.

NCPCR member R.G. Anand told The Hindu that he has sought a report into the incident from Villupuram Collector within seven days.

According to the official communication, the NCPCR requested the Collector to inquire into the matter and take strict action against the accused under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Indian Penal Code.

“An action taken report along with the authenticated copies of the relevant documents may kindly be shared with the Commission within seven days of receipt of the letter,” it stated.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of the crime under Section 13(1) (j) of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005.

